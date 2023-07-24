Rain ends in the east later this morning, humidity becomes more bearable throughout the day

Check out our live interactive radar on the weather page!
We are starting off the day with an area of heavy rainfall over eastern Newfoundland. This is the same area of rain that brought over 100 mm to parts of the southwest coast earlier in the weekend. While it has lost some of its punch, the rain in this band is still hefty in some areas. Radar shows this working over eastern regions this morning, with the heaviest rainfall in the northeast corner of the Island.
We are also starting off the day on an incredibly humid note across much of the Island, as temperatures are into the upper teens and low 20s and dew points aren’t far behind. That puts humidex values near 30 for many locations. Not bad for before 7 AM… in N.L.
Note the temperatures and humidex for Bonavista are extraordinarily high. I am of the opinion that the sensor is not operating correctly as the observations are beyond anything else in the area. This site may be taken down by ECCC later today.
Future Radar shows the rain ending over the next several hours over eastern Newfoundland. For many of us, it will be offshore by noon, or so. Once past that we will start to see some more comfortable, less humid, air moving in. That will arrive on the West Coast later today and spread eastward. Tonight should be much more comfortable for sleeping.
The more comfortable air moving in is better seen on the precipitable water charts. The only thing you need to know about the imagery below is that the blue represents the more comfortable air and we can watch that spread across the region between later today and Tuesday morning. Sadly it will be short-lived as the humidity will make another push later in the week.
Once past the rain and showers this morning, we will see clearing skies across much of the Island as the day goes along. There may be some scattered storm cells over the interior and eastern areas, west of the Avalon, later today. Temperatures will peak in the 20s.
Labrador will see scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. And some of them may be quite strong. And could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds speeds and frequent thunder and lightning,.
The storms look to fire on a sea breeze front that will be pushing inland from the north coast today. Temperatures on the north coast will be in the low to mid-teens, while areas south and west will be in the mid to upper 20s again today.
Have a great day.
