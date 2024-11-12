Rain continues over eastern Newfoundland today with warning in effect until Thursday

Areas of the Avalon Peninsula are waking up to some light rain this morning, while the rest of the Island is fairly dry. Meanwhile, some snow moved across parts of Labrador overnight, and as of 5:32 AM AST, roads between Goose Bay and Labrador City are being reported as snow-covered to partly snow-covered on the 511NL.ca travel map.
Today, across the Province, the weather will generally be on the quiet side as an area of high pressure begins to nose in over Labrador. Unfortunately, that will not be the case for ALL areas. While Avalon and some adjacent areas are seeing some fairly light rain to begin the day, the rainfall rate will increase in intensity this afternoon, with the potential for even heavier rainfall rates overnight into Wednesday.
The rainfall on the Avalon, and over some areas just to the west, will continue to be heavy through Wednesday and Thursday before it may take a short break. More rain is on tap for Friday before the weather pattern shifts gears toward a more dry one by the weekend.
Rainfall amounts over the Avalon will approach 80 mm by Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible. Because of the anticipated heavy rain, the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Rainfall Warning for the Avalon Peninsula through Thursday for rainfall of 60 to 80 mm. Based on some current forecasts, this may also be expanded to include the Burin Peninsula.
Areas to the west will see rain this week, but that will not occur until later Wednesday and Thursday. On that note, a good bit of central, interior, and parts of western Newfoundland will see that rain start as snow or a wintry mix Wednesday afternoon and night before transitioning to rain Thursday. This may set the stage for some wintry driving Thursday morning before the temperatures rise later in the day.
I’ll have a full updated forecast for you later today. Until then, have a great one and try to stay dry!