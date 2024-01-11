Rain and snow end on the Island this morning, while snow persists in Labrador

Due to the snow and ice last night, many schools across the Island are closed for the morning or closed for the day. Click this link to see the latest closures!
The area of low pressure driving the wind, rain, and snow across the Province this morning is currently making its way across the Lower North of Quebec into southern Labrador. As the low moves north, the snow and rain on the Island will end later this morning. Meanwhile, the snow will continue in most of Labrador, albeit lighter than what we saw in the west yesterday.
It is safe to say the weather will be calmer today across the province, especially when compared to last evening and early into the night. We are still dealing with a Wind Warning for the West Coast and a Winter Storm Warning for Red Bay to L’anse-au-Clair in southern Labrador.
The good news is that we are mostly done with the high winds. And some areas last night saw extremely high wind speeds in southwestern Newfoundlnad. The Wreckhouse measured a peak of 156 km/h. A personal weather station in the Codroy Valley, the Starlite area to be more exact, measured a peak gust of 193 km/h! Some people in the region say Starlite can be just as windy, if not more so, than the Wreckhouse area!
We are in for a stretch of calmer weather for the next couple of days before the next low moves in during the second half of the weekend. That looks to bring more snow to Labrador and more messy weather to the Island.
I’ll have a detailed forecast update for you later today.