Rain and showers linger into Wednesday on the Island, while some much-needed rain arrives in Labrador

An area of low pressure will swirl over the Island overnight, keeping the rain on the go over areas of southeastern and eastern Newfoundland into early Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall through the evening hours before getting lighter and tapering to showers by Wednesday morning. Central and northeastern Newfoundland will also see some light rainfall overnight, which will also taper to showers. The showers will end by midday Wednesday, setting us up for a decent second half of the day and a lovely Thursday.
Labrador has seen a very warm, breezy, and dry Tuesday, which has led to the explosive growth of the already burning fires in the region, including in eastern Quebec. There are currently 10 fires burning in Labrador, per the Provincial Wildfire Dashboard.
Smoke has also been seen billowing near Labrador City. These fires, located south of Labrador West in Quebec, are currently NOT being pushed toward the region.
The fire(s) many of us are most concerned about are burning near Churchill Falls. Firefighters battle these fires heavily on the ground and air when possible. However, this afternoon, the fire developed extreme behavior, and once that happened, water bombers were unable to fight the fire. The town of Churchill Falls has been completely evacuated, and the Province is monitoring a very concerning situation.
While the weather today isn’t ideal for fighting these fires, some rain is on the way for later tonight and Wednesday, which should help. in Churchill Falls the rain will not arrive until midday Wednesday. Before then the fire may continue to spread as conditions will remain quite favourable for fire growth.
Beyond that we will see somewhat cooler air which should also help. And beyond that again, it does look like a solid deluge of rain is on the way for the second half of the weekend. Unless, of course, the forecast changes. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.
REMINDER: There is a fire ban in effect Province-wide due the fires ongoing in Labrador. Please do not ignore this and be sure to follow all your local rules and regulations with resepct to open flames
Newfoundland’s Forecast
Tonight
- Rain over eastern and southeastern areas tapers to showers late
- Showers and light rain become more widespread in central and the northeast
- Lows of 9 to 13
Wednesday
- Scattered morning showers for central and eastern regions, and along the Burin Peninsula
- Clouds decrease during the afternoon; mostly sunny fo the West Coast all day
- Highs of 16 to 23
- The warmest temperatuers will be found along the West Coast
Thursday
- Sunny with highs in the mid 20s.
- Cooler in areas of onshore, southwesterly winds
Friday
- Rain likely across the Island
- Highs the mid teens to near 20
Saturday
- Sun and cloud Island-wide
- Highs in the upper teens
Sunday
- Chance of rain across the board
- HIghs in the upper teens to near 20
Labrador’s Forecast
Tonight
- Mostly clear along the coast and as far west as Upper Lake Melville
- Clouds will increase late in the west, with rain arriving in Labrador City before sunrise.
- Lows will be near 3 in the north and teens elsewhere
Wednesday
- Rain will be found in the west through mcuh of the day before ending in the afternoon.
- Amounts will be as high as 15 mm
- Rain will arrive around Goose Bay later in the afternoon and on teh coast in the evening.
- HIghs will the upper teens in the west, to middle and upper 20s in Goose Bay and along much of the coast
- Northern areas will stay near 10 for the afternoon high
Thursday and Friday
- Mostly cloudy
- Highs near 12
Saturday
- Mostly sunny on the coast, sun and cloud around Upper Lake Melville and a chance of rain in the west
- Highs in the middle teens
Sunday
- Rain likely
- Highs around 15