Race against the clock to find missing Titanic tourism submersible

The search continues for the missing Titanic tourism submersible that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage. The U.S. and Canadian coast guards were looking for the submarine on Monday after it disappeared during a voyage that began in St. John’s.

The 1912 wreck is located more than 600 kilometres southeast of Newfoundland.

What we know so far:

Coast Guard have confirmed that there are five crew on board. One operator, and four mission specialists (is a term the company OceanGate uses for its passengers).

The submersible named ‘Titan’ is said to have left St. John’s Harbour on Friday. Coast Guard officials confirmed surface crews on the support ship lost contact with the submersible about 1 hour and 45 minutes after it descended into a remote area of the ocean on Sunday morning.

The support ship ‘The Polar Price’ continued surface searches throughout the evening and the Canadian P8 Poseidon aircraft resumed their surface and subsurface search this morning.

US Coast guard is leading the search, Canadian Coast Guard is assisting

