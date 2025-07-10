Rabies case confirmed in dog in Hopedale

The province has confirmed that a dog in Hopedale has tested positive for rabies. The dog was reported to have had possible contact with a fox in the community about six weeks ago.

Public Health has completed risk assessments of human contact and continues to trace possible contact.

Labrador residents are asked to be vigilant and take precautions when encountering animals that are acting in an unusual or aggressive manner. Avoid and report animals exhibiting signs of rabies, including:

behaving strangely

staggering

frothing at the mouth

choking

making unusual noises

Advice for residents

Labrador residents should avoid touching or feeding stray or wild animals. For the best protection of domestic animals, such as dogs and cats, it is advisable to keep pets under control and tethered or enclosed while outdoors, preferably under supervision.

Domestic animals that spend most of their time outdoors should be contained and monitored for changes in behaviour and signs of rabies.

Vaccinate dogs and cats against rabies.

Avoid wild animals, particularly foxes and wolves, and report all sightings.

Report sightings of wild or domestic animals acting strangely to a local Forest Management Office or Animal Health Division. Reports in Nunatsiavut communities should be directed to local Conservation Officers.

Any Labrador residents that have been recently bitten or scratched by a dog or fox are advised to contact a Community Clinic to be assessed. Always seek immediate medical treatment if you are in contact with a potentially rabid animal. Treatment must be started quickly after exposure, as rabies infection is almost always fatal. Vaccination and treatment are very effective at protecting against rabies if started early. Wash any bites, scratches or other areas of contact immediately with soap and water.