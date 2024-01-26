Quiet weekend ahead for the Province

An area of high pressure, or areas of high pressure really, will dominate the weather across the Province this weekend. That means we can expect generally sunny skies and chilly to seasonable temperatures. There will also be the scattered flurry, but that will be about it.
The next ‘weather thing’ will occur early next week. As of now, there is a chance for snow over eastern Newfoundland from Monday into Tuesday. At this point, it’s too early to point to specifics, but you can rest assured I’ll pass along the pertinent details as we move through the weekend.
Friday Night
- Partly cloudy to mostly clear across the Province
- Lows on the Island will be in the -8 to -13 range
- Labrador will see lows in the minus teens and 20s
Saturday
- Mostly sunny on the Island
- Highs of -1 south of -6 on the Northern Peninsula. Most areas end up between the two.
- Light wind speeds.
- Partly to mostly cloudy in Labrador, with flurries north and west.
- Highs between -3 and -8. The coolest readings will be found in the north.
Sunday
- Mostly sunny for eastern Newfoundland, with flurries central and west under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.
- Highs of 0 to -2
- Cold air returns to Labrador. Flurries will be found in the west.
- Temperatures start near -12 on the coast and -17 in the west, but fall into minus 20s during the day.
Monday
- Mainly cloudy on the Island with a chance of snow in the east by afternoon.
- Highs near -4 east and south and -10, or less, central, west and north.
- Labrador will be sunny highs in the -20s.
Tuesday
- The chance of snow continues over eastern Newfoundland from an offshore low
- Cloudy to the west,
- Highs of -2 east and south to -7 west and north
- Sunny in Labrador with highs in the minus teens.
Wednesday
- Flurries may remain in play over eastern Newfoundland, and light snow is possible on the West Coast.
- Highs of -2 to -4
- Light snow is possible on the coast of Labrador, with flurries in the west.
- Highs of -12 east and -20 west