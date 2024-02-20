Quiet Wednesday ahead of a wintry mix Thursday into Friday

The weather across the Province overnight is going to be mostly clear and generally cold. Lows will be in the minus -8 to -14 range across the Island. Some low-lying areas will be colder. It will remain breezy, with gusts to 60 or 70 km/h at times. Wind chills will be minus teens, or less, tonight.
Wednesday will be sunny, with highs of -5 to -10 on the Island. It will be breezy again, surprise-surprise, however the wind speeds should ease off by later afternoon and evening. Labrador will also see sunny skies. However, there will be some flurries in the west during the afternoon.
The next system system rolls in Thursday afternoon and looks to be a messy one. As it stands now it looks like this:a
- The Avalon and Burin Peninsula will see a brief period of snow Thursday afternoon, followed by a quick transition to freezing rain. There will be several hours of freezing rain Thursday night, followed a change to rain at some point Friday morning. THe rain will be heavy at times before it ends Friday afternoon.
- The Bonavista Peninsula, Clarenville, and back southwest to around Fortune Bay and Connaigre Peninsula will see snow Thursday night going to a prolonged period of ice pellets and freezing rain Thursday night and Friday. Ice accumulations in some areas will be significant, especially in locations with many hours of freezing rain. The messy weather will end Friday morning to early afternoon
- Terra Nova, Bonavista North, and back towards Grand Falls-Windsor will see a mix of snow and ice pellets. The snow will be significant in some areas (15-20 cm). The snow will end midday Friday.
Keep in mind there is still some uncertainty here and any change the low’s track will result in forecast changes. I’ll have more exact details on what to expect for you by this time tomorrow.