Quick-acting residents save east-end home from extensive fire damage

A suspected electrical fire at an east-end home could have been much worse had area residents not acted so quickly.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening firefighters were called to a home on Kenna’s Hill following reports of a fire on the front porch. Derek Hunt, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD), said when fire crews arrived on the scene most of the fire had already been extinguished by both the home owner and a neighbour, who used fire extinguishers to smother the flames.

Firefighters ensured no hot spots remained, checked for additional damage to the home, and cleared the residence of smoke.

It was reported that a loud bang was heard prior to the fire starting, and damage to the home was confined to an area around the power meter. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were summoned to disconnect power from the utility pole.

There were no injuries to report. The residents of the home have been temporarily displaced as a result of the fire.

A suspected electrical fire caused moderate damage to a home on Kenna's Hill on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)