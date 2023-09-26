Quebec officials investigate sinking that claims 3 in Strait of Belle Isle

Three people are dead and others were taken to hospitals in Corner Brook and New Brunswick after a fishing boat sank in the Strait of Belle Isle early Monday off Quebec’s lower north shore. The Canadian Coast Guard said six people were on board the Silver Condor out of Blanc Sablon, Quebec.

Image Courtesy: Clar Vautier

Rescue efforts were coordinated by The Canadian Coast Guard, nearby civilian vessels and members of the Canadian Armed Forces in the Quebec region. The deaths will be investigated by Quebec’s coroner as well as that province’s labour board.