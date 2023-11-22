Purple Ribbon flag raising event to be held at Confederation Building

Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality, will host a flag raising event tomorrow to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, also known as the Purple Ribbon Campaign.

The event will take place in the main lobby of the Confederation Building, East Block at 10:30 a.m. The event is open to the public.

Minister Parsons will be joined by violence prevention advocates Debbie Hibbs, Lisa Lake, and Gemma Hickey. Attendees to the event are encouraged to bring brightly colored flowers in memory of those who have lost their lives or who have been impacted by gender-based violence.