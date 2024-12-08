Purple lights lit for Cortney Lake at St. David’s Park

Purple lights have been lit in memory of Cortney Lake at St. David’s Park.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
101-year-old women fulfills dream to see Stars on IceBy Maria Kavatsiuk — December 8, 2024
A 101-year-old woman from P.E.I. fulfilled a lifelong dream to see the Stars on Ice…Post Views: 0
-
Man facing multiple charges after escaping police custodyBy Marykate O'Neill — December 8, 2024
Around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, RNC officers responded to an assault call in the west…Post Views: 156
-
Police officer assaulted during Saturday evening arrestBy Marykate O'Neill — December 8, 2024
Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday RNC officers responded to an assault in progress at…Post Views: 148