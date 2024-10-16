Publication ban remains in place for high-profile murder case

A publication ban is remaining in place on evidence presented during a hearing for a St. Anthony man accused of murdering his wife nearly eight years ago. Dean Frederick Penney, 50, was arrested last December, seven years after the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennier Hillier-Penney.

She was last seen at Penney’s home in late November of 2016. Her body has never been recovered, but police believe Dean Penney killed her; charging him with first-degree murder. Back in June, Supreme Court Justice George Murphy imposed a temporary publication ban on information heard during a bail hearing.

Earlier this month, when no objection to the ban was received, the ban was made permanent. The ban was imposed with the consent of the Crown and Defence to protect the identity of undercover RCMP officers involved in the investigation.

Penney was later denied bail, and remains in custody awaiting the start of a preliminary inquiry, set to begin on Oct. 28.