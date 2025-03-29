Public tours available today for new Mental Health and Addictions Centre

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services will be providing a public self-guided tour day at the new Mental Health and Addictions Centre in St. John’s today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view selected areas including an acute care unit, outpatient registration area, the ‘main street’ therapy mall on level two and its outdoor terrace. Staff will also be available onsite to provide information about the new hospital and answer questions.

The building will open for patient care on Sunday, April 13.

Visitors are advised to use the main entrance of the new facility to access the tour.