Public Engagement Process Open for Four Proposed Protected Areas

Site-specific information is now available online for the following proposed protected areas in Newfoundland and Labrador: Ripple Pond, Halls Gullies, Conne River North and Facheaux Bay.

Residents and stakeholders interested in learning more about these four proposed protected areas are encouraged to review the information available on engageNL. Individuals who have questions or wish to share their feedback on the proposed sites can:

Contact the Wilderness and Ecological Reserve Advisory Council (WERAC) Secretariat directly at [email protected] .

. Call 709-632-0843 – Ripple Pond and Halls Gullies.

Call 709-636-4836 – Conne River North and Facheaux Bay.

Submit comments to the interactive online maps.

In May 2023, the province, along with WERAC, announced it would conduct public engagement on 10 proposed protected areas. These areas include nine sites described in the Home For Nature report: Ripple Pond; Halls Gullies; Cape Norman; Watts Point Extension; Facheaux Bay; Conne River North; Stony Lake; Rodney Pond; and Cape St. George; and a 10th publicly proposed site, Indian Arm Brook.

For more details on these and other proposed sites, visit the Environment and Climate Change website.