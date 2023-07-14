Public cautioned about email scam related to student loans

Some big news for hockey star, Abby Newhook.

Just days after her brother (Alex) signed a four-year, $11.6 million deal with the Montreal Canadiens, Abby Newhook has been named to Team Canada’s development team roster for an upcoming women’s camp.

Newhook, 20, is one of 23 players – three goaltenders, seven defense and 13 forwards – to take the ice in Ontario during the training camp for the development team, Aug. 9-13 ahead of its three-game series against the United States, Aug. 14-20.

The roster includes 12 players who won gold at U18 Women’s Worlds in 2022 or 2023 – and five players who were part of the development series against the U.S. last summer.

Newhook, who honed her talent playing hockey in St. John’s, just finished her second season with the NCAA’s Boston College, finishing second in team scoring with 33 points in 36 games.

The national under-18 women’s team selection camp roster was also released today. Leah Wicks, of St. John’s, is one of 46 players invited to camp. The players will compete for an opportunity to represent Canada in a three-game series against the United States in mid-August in Lake Placid, New York. Wicks, who plays defense, and the other invitees will be split into two teams – Red and White – for practices, intra-squad games and off-ice sessions.