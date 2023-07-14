Public cautioned about email scam related to student loans

The Department of Education is advising student loan recipients and the public that a fraudulent email is circulating regarding student loan forgiveness.
The email instructs the recipient to call a number within a set time or their file will be closed. The province released a statement this afternoon to confirm this is not a legitimate email.
Anyone who receives a suspicious communication regarding student loans should not respond and should immediately contact the Student Financial Services Division by email at [email protected], or by calling 709-729-5849 or toll free 1-888-657-0800.