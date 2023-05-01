PSAC reaches tentative deal for 120,000 striking federal workers

More than 120,000 striking federal employees are heading back to work after almost two weeks on the picket line.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative deal with the treasury board for a 12.6 per cent wage increase, as well as a pensionable one-time lump sum payment of 3.7 per cent. PSAC says the deal also includes new language on remote work, protections against contracting out, and more.

Canada Revenue Agency workers are still on strike as negotiations for their bargaining unit continue.