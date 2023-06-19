PSAC members ratify tentative agreements

After 10 days of voting, the Public Service Alliance of Canada said members voted overwhelmingly in favor of their new collective agreements, bringing an official end to the job action that began this spring.

CRA employees voted 88 per cent in favor while the four treasury board units each voted between 87 and 97 per cent in favor. Now it’s the government’s turn to vote. Once representatives put pen to paper, the government has 180 days from that date to implement pay raises and provide retroactive pay. Non-monetary terms, including new language on remote work, will come into effect after signing. The agreements will run until 2025.