Provincial whooping cough outbreak declared over

NL Health Services is providing an update on the outbreak of whooping cough (pertussis) that has affected the province since early 2024. Following a sustained decrease in cases of whooping cough throughout the province, the province is declaring the outbreak officially over.

Since January 2024, there have been 361 confirmed cases of whooping cough in the province over the course of the outbreak. More than 57,000 pertussis vaccines were delivered through the outbreak period, supported by public health efforts and outreach, including the #LoveAndProtection campaign.

“We want to thank our communities, health-care providers, and public health teams for their efforts in helping bring this outbreak to an end,” said Dr. Jennifer LeMessurier, Medical Officer of Health with NL Health Services.

Whooping cough (pertussis) is a contagious bacterial infection of the lungs and airways. It can lead to severe complications, particularly for young infants. Mild symptoms may start with a runny nose, fever, and cough, and worsen to episodes of severe prolonged coughing where a “whooping” sound may happen when trying to catch your breath. Without treatment, whooping cough can last for weeks or months.

WHOOPING COUGH VACCINATIONS

While the whooping cough outbreak has been declared over in Newfoundland and Labrador, other regions across Canada continue to see increased activity. Vaccination remains the most effective protection to prevent the spread of whooping cough in our communities. In Newfoundland and Labrador, pertussis vaccination is offered as part of the routine immunization schedule to:

Children at two, four, six, and 18 months of age;

Children between four to six years of age;

Children in intermediate/junior high grades;

Pregnant people between 27 to 32 weeks gestational age in every pregnancy;

Adults at ten years after their adolescent booster; and

Adults who did not receive a pertussis vaccine in adolescence.

NL Health Services will continue expanded immunization efforts in response to this past year’s outbreak. Vaccination is recommended for pregnant people, parents, siblings, grandparents, and friends to protect a new baby until they are old enough to complete their own vaccinations.