Provincial soccer association announces new Executive Director

The Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association has welcomed Charlie Reid as its new Executive Director.

Reid is a supporter of the game at the local level, he has been a parent volunteer, team manager for NLSA and Feildians teams and has served on the Feildians Athletic Association Board of Directors.

“I’m passionate about the people, culture and communities of Newfoundland and Labrador, believe in teamwork to build and realize opportunities and I look forward to getting to know our soccer family and work collaboratively with partners and stakeholders across Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Reid.

Reid’s first official day with the NLSA will be May 13.