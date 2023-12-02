Provincial soccer association announces its Hall of Fame class for 2023; Holy Cross honored for another national title

Four women and five men will join the ranks of the Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Hall of Fame, as the Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association (NLSA) unveiled its Class of 2023.

The new laureates include Athletes: Albert Anstey, Fiona Curtis, Nigel Facey, Kathy Hurley, Ron Martin,

and Anne Stapleton; Builders: Jo Anne Mallay and Mike Edmunds, and Athlete/Builder: Charlie Babstock.



Honour Roll of Teams

For the second year in a row, the Holy Cross Jubilee Trophy women’s team will be recognized for its

prowess in national competition. In honour of their second Jubilee Trophy national gold medal, the

2023 Holy Cross Nutraholdings Jubilee Trophy team will be added to the NLSA Honour Roll of Teams.

They become the fifth team to receive this distinction. The Holy Cross Kirby Group 2022 Jubilee Trophy

team was similarly honoured in recognition of their first ever Jubilee Trophy national women’s gold

medal.

Honorary Life Member

In recognition of her outstanding contribution to soccer at the local, provincial and national level, the

NLSA has announced that Judi Kelloway will become an Honorary Life Member. Judi’s soccer career

began on the Burin Peninsula but her impact quickly spread to the rest of the province and across the

country as she became an integral part of various NLSA Boards and committees and Canada Soccer

committees. On the national scene, Judi has served on Canada Soccer’s Competitions Committee for 24

years and has been the Chair since 2012, a position she still holds.

The new laureates and award winners will be recognized at a formal induction ceremony in April 2024.