Provincial officials attending MinEx Mineral Industry Showcase

The Central MinEx Mineral Industry Showcase continues today in Gander.

The event, which started on Tuesday and will continue until tomorrow, promotes dialogue featuring industry thought leaders, technical experts, suppliers and the local business community to exchange ideas and ignite new opportunities in the mineral exploration and development sector.

Officials from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology are also attending the event.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has provided $20,000 through the Regional Development Fund to support the event.