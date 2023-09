Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation, and John G. Abbott, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, are travelling to communities and meeting with leaders and officials on the North Coast of Labrador next week.

The ministers are departing from Goose Bay and travelling to Rigolet, Makkovik, Postville, Hopedale, Natuashish and Nain from September 24-26 via the MV Kamutik W.