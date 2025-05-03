Provincial Liberal Party to elect new leader and premier today; WATCH NTV for live coverage starting at 2 p.m.

Either John Abbott or John Hogan will be named the winner at today’s Liberal leadership convention in St. John’s.
The race for the leadership started when former premier Andrew Furey surprisingly announced his resignation in February after five years in the job. A surgeon, he said he’s returning to the operating room and spending more time with his family.
It leaves Abbott and Hogan now vying to become the province’s 15th premier.
Committee chair Judy Morrow will make the announcement this afternoon after the Liberal Party’s 13,844 possible votes are counted.
The winner will immediately become Liberal leader and Newfoundland and Labrador premier, but the real test will come later this year in an upcoming provincial general election.
NTV anchor Michael Connors will host a live broadcast from 2-4 with legislative reporter Ben Cleary and Bailey Howard live from the Jag Soundhouse.