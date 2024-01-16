Provincial health minister to host Health Care Action update on Wednesday

Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services, will host a Health Care Action Update Wednesday to discuss improved access to medical services and records.

Minister Osborne will be joined by Dr. Pat Parfrey, Deputy Minister of Health Transformation, and Steve Greene, Vice President – Digital Health and Chief Information Officer, NL Health Services. The availability will take place beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Confederation Building media centre.

NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary will cover the event and have full details on the NTV Evening Newshour.

