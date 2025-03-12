Provincial Government to unveil Nunatsiavut Artwork

Premier Andrew Furey along with Minister for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Scott Reid and representatives of the Nunatsiavut Government will unveil artwork in the East Block Lobby of the Confederation Building today.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will showcase the original work of artist Bronson Jacque.

The provincial government worked with Indigenous Governments and Organizations to procure six pieces of Indigenous artwork – one for each of the five Indigenous Governments and Organizations and a sixth to honour the culture of the Beothuk.

The Nunatsiavut Government, Innu Nation, NunatuKavut Community Council, Qalipu First Nation and Miawpukek First Nation were invited to develop their own process for selecting an artist and procuring the artwork.