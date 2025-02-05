Provincial Government Seeking Expressions of Interest for Continued Expansion of Pre-Kindergarten Program

The province is seeking expressions of interest from not-for-profit organizations to develop, coordinate and implement pre-kindergarten programs.

There are currently 35 Pre-Kindergarten Program locations operating, representing more than 600 early learning and child care spaces across the province.

There are an additional 29 sites currently in development.

The Pre-Kindergarten Program runs full-time, including during the summer months and during traditional after school hours. Participating families pay $10 per day. Additionally, the Child Care Subsidy Program is available to assist families with the cost of child care fees at regulated child care services.

The deadline to submit a licensing package is February 14.