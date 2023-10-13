Provincial government releases statement after RNC increases patrols at religious sites

The provincial government released a statement Friday in the wake of the RNC’s announcement that it’s increasing patrols at religious sites amid the war in the Middle East.

The statement was released on behalf of Premier Andrew Furey, Immigration Minister Gerry Byrne, and Justice Minister John Hogan:

“The crisis in Israel, West Bank, and Gaza have left some members of our communities feeling unsafe and vulnerable.

“The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador condemns violence or hate in any form. Antisemitism and Islamophobia will not be tolerated. Newfoundland and Labrador is a safe and welcoming province. We hold the safety of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians as a matter of the utmost importance. We will not tolerate any act that compromises the safety and security of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted. The unspeakable acts that the terrorist organization Hamas has carried out against the people of Israel cannot be tolerated. We stand with the Government of Canada in condemning acts of terror and call on all parties to abide by the requirements of international law.

“If any member of our community feels unsafe, they are encouraged to contact their local police detachment, or in the case of an emergency call 911. People are also encouraged to call 811 or visit bridgethegapp.ca if they are experiencing any challenges with their mental health.”