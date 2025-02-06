Provincial Government Releases Report on Long-Term Care and Personal Care Homes

The government has released a report on the Long-Term Care and Personal Care Home Review.

The report developed by the expert advisory panel made 23 recommendations on improving long-term care homes and personal care homes for residents and staff.

Recommendations in the report include investments in maintenance, renovation and new construction that align with leading practice design standards. Recommendations were also made to improve the quality, choice and flexibility of meals for residents, improve access to meaningful activities and recreational programs, improve access to medical, therapeutic and other health-related services and improve the recruitment and retention of staff.

There were also recommendations to enhance opportunities and support residents to maintain connections in the community and improve staff training and education.