Provincial Government Officials Attends Oceans Gulf Coast Conference 

Three companies from this province are attending the OCEANS 2023 Gulf Coast Conference and Expo in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Department of Industry, Energy and Technology is joining these companies.

The three companies attending from this province are eSonar, GRI Simulations, and Vanguard, they are three of the 12 from this province attending.

Representatives from the Marine Institute and its newest facility, The Launch, will also be a part of the delegation. There will also be a number of startup companies attending the event.

The expo started on September 25 and concludes on September 28.