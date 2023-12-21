Provincial Government Issues a Request for Proposals for the Sale or Lease of Bull Arm Site

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons announced on Wednesday that the province has issued a Request for Proposals for the possible sale or lease of the Bull Arm Fabrication Site.

After proposals are received and assessed, government will determine which, if any, of the plans that are forthcoming warrant proceeding to the next significant step of negotiations. The RFP does not bind government to proceed with a sale or lease of the site to any of the respondents.

The site, Atlantic Canada’s largest fabrication site, spans over 25 square kilometres with 10 kilometres of paved roadway, and 20,600 square metres of enclosed fabrication facilities and marine infrastructure.

The lease for the Bull Arm Site is currently held by Bull Arm Fabrication Inc., which operates the site on behalf of the Provincial Government.