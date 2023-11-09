Provincial Government Introduces Weigh Station Bypass Option for Commercial Drivers

Commercial carriers in the province now have the option of bypass weigh stations in Channel-Port aux Basques, Foxtrap, Goobies, Grand Falls-Windsor, Labrador West, and Pynn’s Brook through a new bypass service.

The service is provided by Drivewyze PreClear. It uses a GPS transponder to notify an on-duty Highway Enforcement Officer that a registered vehicle is approaching the scales. The vehicle driver can then receive a hands-free audible and visual in-cab notification advising that they can bypass the scales.

The program is meant to save trucking companies time and money by reducing delays and fuel costs when a truck pulls in and out of a station.

Minister of Digital Government and Service NL Sarah Stoodley said, “Weigh scale sites represent the busiest areas for commercial traffic. We decided to embrace PreClear weigh station bypass services as a way to help reduce congestion at scale locations, reduce greenhouse gases created from idling vehicles, increase efficiency for carriers and allow for more focused inspections.”

Newfoundland and Labrador is one of just three provinces that offer this service, the other two are Ontario and Alberta.