Provincial Government increasing Naloxone Kits availability

The Department of Health and Community Services is reminding the public of the availability of naloxone kits for individuals who use opioids and family members, friends and other persons in a position to assist a person at risk of overdose from opioids across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Free naloxone kits are publicly available to reverse the potentially fatal effects of an overdose involving opioids such as fentanyl. Residents are encouraged to call 811 or visit naloxone kit distribution sites for information on where to access free naloxone kits.

The department encourages the public to follow harm reduction guidelines, such as not using alone, reducing the quantity used at one time and always keeping a naloxone kit on hand. Using a free naloxone kit could save a life.

The Provincial Take Home Naloxone program has increased the number of distribution sites from 100 to over 130 distribution sites across the province with efforts underway to increase access to free naloxone kits by adding new sites, including municipal offices and food banks. Mail-out options are also available for people who wish to receive a kit.

Since the program was established in 2016, it has distributed over 17,400 naloxone kits, with ongoing efforts to increase the sites available for people to obtain a naloxone kit.

The department met with community organizations and persons with lived and living experience to discuss possible overdose prevention sites. The Provincial Government is committed to working with community agencies to consider this option locally.

More information on mental health and additions resources is available by visiting the department’s Mental Health and Addictions website.