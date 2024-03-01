Provincial government funds expansion of the Clinical Harm Reduction Outreach Team

The province has committed over $400,000 to expand the Clinical Harm Reduction Outreach Team. This expansion will increase access to primary health care services for people who may be vulnerable and marginalized. The Harm Reduction Outreach Team, which was implemented in NL Health Services’ Eastern Urban Zone in 2020, provides services including:

A walk-in clinic.

A street reach program.

A shelter outreach program.

Harm reduction supplies distribution.

A managed alcohol program.

Mental health and substance use counselling.

Hepatitis C Virus and HIV diagnosis and treatment.

Housing supports through End Homelessness St. John’s.

The funding announced today will be used to increase staffing and renovate the team’s van and equipment. In the last year, demand for harm reduction services has increased. The team completed more than 3,400 appointments and saw approximately 980 individuals in the walk-in clinic with more individuals cared for during the team’s street walks. The harm reduction walk-in clinic is open Monday to Friday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at 50 Mundy Pond Road in St. John’s.

The expansion is part of government’s commitment to transform the health system based on recommendations from Health Accord NL, including increasing access to community-based primary health care through innovative collaborative team-based models and to improve health outcomes for vulnerable populations.