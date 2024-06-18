Provincial Government Expands Access to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Inhalers

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced that long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMAs) inhalers, used in the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, are now open benefits for beneficiaries of the Newfoundland and Labrador Prescription Drug Program (NLPDP) effective June 14, 2024.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a debilitating lung disease that results in severe progressive airway dysfunction. Patients diagnosed with COPD experience shortness of breath, limitation of physical activity, reduced quality of life, and increased hospitalizations. Inhalers help improve the symptoms of COPD, prevent exacerbations, and improve quality of life.

The change to open listing on the NLPDP reduces the administrative burden of prescribers by eliminating the special authorization process that had been in place. This will ensure NLPDP beneficiaries have timely access to these inhalers for the treatment of their COPD.

This update is part of the Provincial Government’s continued commitment to increasing access to health care. It complements other health care actions, including the creation of family care teams, the pediatric glucose monitoring pilot program, the expansion of scopes of practice for nurses and pharmacists, and the launch of the personal health record, which allows residents to access the same information their providers have.