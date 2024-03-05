Provincial Government announces support for local tech company, Mysa

The Provincial Government announced it is supporting a local technology manufacturing company as it looks to bring its smart thermostats and energy management software platforms to new markets.

Minister Andrew Parsons today announced $100,000 in funding for Empowered Homes Inc. (Mysa) as it undertakes a market expansion strategy project in Europe. The Provincial Government’s investment of $100,000 helps to leverage a $170,500 investment from Empowered Homes for total project funding of $270,500.

The St. John’s-based manufacturing and technology company employs 80 full-time employees. This project is expected to increase its full-time employment by six or more. The company focuses on providing solutions to help homeowners reduce energy consumption and lower home heating costs. Mysa smart thermostats are designed for high-voltage electric baseboard heating systems.