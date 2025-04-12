Provincial government announces support for Gros Morne tourism projects

The provincial government has announced a $560,000 investment for four projects within the Gros Morne region to help tourism and sustainable food practices.

The Gros Morne Cooperating Association will receive $500,000 to develop the Gros Morne Culinary and Cultural Hub. Norris Point will receive over $46,000 to restore and upgrade the historic Jenniex House.

Bonne Bay Cottage Hospital Heritage Corporation will receive more than $13,000 to develop a feasibility study and business plan for a Good Food Now agrifood project. Woody Point will receive $8,000 to conduct a feasibility assessment on the current docking conditions on the town’s waterfront.