Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons will make an announcment related to menstrual equity today at 10:00 a.m. in the Ascension Collegiate Resource Centre in Bay Roberts.

Parsons will be joined by Vice-president of Government Relations with Shoppers Drug Mart Perry Martin, Senior Director of Professional Affairs for Atlantic Canada for Shoppers Drug Mart Paula MacNeil, and pharmacy owners Heather Seeley from St. John’s and Chad Parsons from Bay Roberts.