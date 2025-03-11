Provincial Delegation to Explore Global Market Opportunities at Seafood Expo North America

Next week, a delegation from this province will attend the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, Massachusetts.

At the expo, representatives will meet with key buyers to confront trade realities and secure markets for the sector.

In 2024, approximately 65 per cent of Newfoundland and Labrador’s seafood was exported to the United States.

This year, companies from this province at the expo include Whitecap International Seafood Exporters, Ocean Choice International, Barry Group Inc., Badger Bay Mussel Farms, and Labrador Fishermen’s Union Shrimp Company Ltd. In addition, many other Newfoundland and Labrador seafood companies, as well as the supply and service sector.