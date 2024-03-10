Provincial budget set for March 20

The Newfoundland and Labrador provincial budget will be unveiled March 20. Finance Minister Siobhan Coady made the announcement in a video posted to social media on Thursday. The province will release its annual fiscal blueprint earlier than in past years, almost a full month before the federal budget on April 16. The government has already made a number of pre-budget announcements, including extending the 8.05 cent a litre cut to the provincial gas tax for another year.