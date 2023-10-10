Provincial and federal ministers to meet about Canadian Tourism Industry

Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, will co-chair meetings of the Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers alongside Soraya Martinez Ferrada, federal Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec.

The meetings begin tomorrow at the St. John’s Convention Centre and will continue on Thursday.

The Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers consists of Federal, Provincial and Territorial tourism ministers and meets annually to discuss priority areas for the Canadian Tourism industry.