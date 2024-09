Today Minister of Housing and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions John Abbott, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons, and federal Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Minister of Rural and Economic Development Gudie Hutchings will make an announcement pertaining to housing.

The event will take place at McSheffrey Resource Centre in St. John’s.

The ministers will also be joined by Malin Enström, Executive Director of Iris Kirby House.