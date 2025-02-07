Provincial and Federal Governments to Announce Housing and Homelessness Funding

The federal and provincial governments will make an announcement regarding a joint agreement under the federal Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative today in St. John’s.

MP Joanne Thompson and provincial Minister of Housing and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions John Abbott will make the announcement.

The event will take place at the Buckmaster’s Circle Community Centre in St. John’s, at 10:00 a.m.

Thompson and Abbott will be joined by Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. John’s, for the announcement.