Province’s capital among Canada’s worst cities for bed bugs

Orkin Canada has released its annual list of the top 25 bed bug infested cities in Canada, and St. John’s made that list. The capital city is ranked number eight following closely behind Winnipeg and Vancouver. The Top 10 bug-ridden city in Canada is Toronto. Orkin says as travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, Canadians should be on guard for bed bugs as these pests can hitch-hike from place to place unnoticed and with ease.