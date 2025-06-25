Province-wide fire ban lifted

The province-wide outdoor fire ban that prohibited the setting of fires on forest land or within 300 metres of forest land in Newfoundland and Labrador has been lifted.

A Permit to Burn is required to burn brush and other materials during Forest Fire Season, which is in effect in the province until September 30. Permits are free and available at provincial Forest Management District Offices.

A Permit to Burn is not required for backyard fires, recreational campfires, or boil-ups located on or within 300 metres of forest land if the fire is prepared in accordance with Provincial Forest Fire Regulations.

Such fires are only permitted if set in a wood burning unit made entirely of non-combustible materials that completely contains the fire and is:

Screened to prevent the escape of sparks or other burning materials.

Resting on legs or supports.

Placed on mineral soil or non-combustible material with a surface area of not less than 1.5 square metres.

Located not less than 3.5 metres from the nearest woods, brush or other flammable materials.

When the fire hazard rating is high, very high, or extreme for a region, all Permits to Burn for that region are suspended. When the rating is very high or extreme for a region, open or outdoor fires are not permitted.

Use of gas, kerosene, alcohol, propane or charcoal-burning units is permitted regardless of the fire hazard rating, as long as the unit is not used within 3.5 metres of any woods, brush or other flammable material.

Residents are urged to do everything they can to help prevent forest fires.

Extinguish ashes on mineral soil not less than 15 metres from the nearest wood, brush or other flammable material before discarding.

Attend fires at all times, whether contained in a prepared camp site or prepared in a charcoal, gas, kerosene, alcohol, or propane-operated unit or outdoor wood-burning unit.

Always have sufficient water and other tools on site to extinguish a fire. Never leave a fire until it has been completely extinguished.

Coals used during barbecuing, or as part of any other burning unit, must be extinguished before being discarded.

Off-road vehicle operators should use a proper screening or baffling device to prevent sparks from escaping and carry a fire extinguisher with a minimum of 225 grams of ABC-class dry chemical when travelling in grassy or wooded areas.

To report a wildfire, call: 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).