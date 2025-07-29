Province-wide fire ban lifted

The province-wide outdoor fire ban in Newfoundland and Labrador has been lifted.

A permit to burn is required to burn grass, brush and other materials during Forest Fire Season, in effect until September 30. Permits are free and available at provincial Forest Management District Offices.

A permit to burn is not required for backyard fires, recreational campfires, or boil-ups located on or within 300 metres (1,000 feet) of forested land if conducted in a safe and responsible manner in accordance with provincial Forest Fire Regulations.

A person may light an open or outdoor fire within 300 metres of forested land without a permit to burn during Forest Fire Season under the following conditions:

The fire is located in a prepared site within a managed park that has facilities to contain open fires, with fire suppression equipment available and permission from the park supervisor or attendant.

The fire is placed on sand, gravel, rock or mineral soil where the fire is not greater than 0.5 metres (0.25 square metres) in width and height, located one metre from flammable material, and three metres away from overhanging branches, with eight litres of water or a shovel available at all times.

The fire is in an outdoor wood burning unit that:

Is made completely of non-combustible material.

Completely contains the fire and is screened to prevent the escape of sparks and burning debris.

Is resting on legs and placed on non-combustible material of not less than 1.5 square metres and is located not less than 3.5 metres from flammable material.

Anyone planning a fire should check Public Reminders for Forest Season and the current Fire Hazard Rating for guidance.

When the fire hazard rating is High, Very High, or Extreme for a region, all permits to burn for that region are suspended. When the rating is Very High or Extreme for a region, open or outdoor fires are not permitted.

Use of gas, kerosene, alcohol, propane or charcoal-burning units is permitted regardless of the fire hazard rating, as long as the unit is not used within 3.5 metres of any woods, brush or other flammable material.

Residents are urged to do everything they can to help prevent forest fires.

Attend fires at all times. Never leave a fire until ashes have been extinguished.

Always have sufficient water and other tools on site to extinguish a fire.

Coals used during barbecuing, or as part of any other burning unit, must be extinguished before being discarded.

Off-road vehicle operators should use a proper screening or baffling device to prevent sparks from escaping and carry a fire extinguisher with a minimum of 225 grams of ABC-class dry chemical when travelling in grassy or wooded areas.

To report a wildfire, call: 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).