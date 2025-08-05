Province-wide fire ban back in effect until at least Sept. 7

Post Views: 81

A province-wide fire ban is now in effect in Newfoundland and Labrador. This ban will be in place until at least September 7, when a determination will be made about its status.Fires are banned within 300 metres or 1,000 feet of a forested area, which includes land containing trees of any size such as forests, yards, parks, paths, or greenbelts. For easy reference, that distance is about five hockey rinks long.Permits to burn grass, brush or other materials are cancelled.Current high to extreme fire hazard ratings in many areas of the province have heightened the wildfire risk. Even if the daily wildfire risk varies from region to region, a province-wide fire ban helps reduce the risk of wildfires and supports the efforts of wildfire suppression teams actioning active fires. Violating a fire ban can result in a fine of not less than $1,000.Use of gas, kerosene, alcohol, propane or charcoal-burning units is permitted only if the units are not used within 3.5 metres of any trees, brush or other flammable material. Coals used while barbecuing, or as part of any other burning unit, must be extinguished before being safely discarded.Off-road vehicles must be equipped with a proper screening or baffling device to prevent sparks from escaping. Operators must carry a fire extinguisher with a minimum of 225 grams of ABC-class dry chemical when travelling in grassy or wooded areas.For more information regarding the fire ban, contact your local Forest Management District Office.The provincial fire hazard index map is updated daily on the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture website.The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires is available on the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard.To report a wildfire, call: 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).