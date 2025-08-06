Province warns Bay d’Espoir Highway may have to close due to wildfire

The province is warning that the Bay d’Espoir Highway may need to close today or tomorrow because of a nearby wildfire.

While the highway remains open at this time, anyone planning to travel Route 360 in the coming days should consider doing so today.

The wildfire is burning approximately two kilometres west of Route 360 and 36 kilometres from the Trans-Canada Highway. An evacuation advisory has been issued for cabin owners in the Martin Lake, Great Rattling Brook and Rushy Pond areas. All cabin owners in the area are advised to leave their cabins immediately.

Residents and cabin owners are asked to monitor official Provincial Government sources for all updates and are reminded that a province-wide fire ban is in effect in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires is available on the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard and for information on highway conditions, visit 511nl.ca.

To report a wildfire, call: 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).