Province updates status of wildfires

Evacuations orders remain in place for:Town of Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad CoveTown of Western Bay, the unincorporated area of KingstonSections of the Town of Conception Bay South and the Town of Holyrood.An evacuation alert remains in effect for the unincorporated area of Ochre Pit Cove.Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove, Kingston and Western BayInformation for evacuees:ALL evacuees MUST register with Canadian Red Cross, either:In person at the Persalvic School Complex in Victoria, or,by calling 709-729-0921.The Salvation Army and Ground Search and Rescue officials have joined the Canadian Red Cross on-site and are ready to assist with food, drink and emergency accommodations for those that require assistance.If residents take shelter elsewhere, you are still required to register.Information on wildfire:The fire in this area is approximately 735 hectares, tripling in size overnight. Water bombers, a bird dog and helicopters are currently working in the area along with ground crews.The focus today will be on structure protection in communities, as well as suppression on the south edge of the fire along the highway towards Perry’s Cove and Victoria to prevent southward growth.Sections of Holyrood and sections of Conception Bay SouthInformation for evacuees:ALL evacuees MUST register with Canadian Red Cross, either:In person at CBS Arena, 13 Graham Mifflen Drive, Conception Bay South, or, by calling 709-729-0921.The Salvation Army and Ground Search and Rescue officials have joined the Canadian Red Cross on-site and are ready to assist with food, drink and emergency accommodations for those that require assistance.In addition to the previous evacuation orders affecting sections of Holyrood, an evacuation order has also been issued from 1820 Conception Bay Highway to the western boundary of Conception Bay South. An evacuation alert has also been issued for the area from 1375 Conception Bay Highway to 1820 Conception Bay Highway, including all roads in between. If residents take shelter elsewhere, you are still required to register.Information on wildfire:The wildfire in this area had no growth over night and is approximately 22 hectares in size. Water bombers and ground crews held the fire yesterday. Today, crews will continue fire suppression by air and ground. RCMP has closed Route 60 from Beaumont Place in Holyrood to the bridge at the entrance of Holyrood (CBS side). Motorists need to avoid the area.The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is at Level 2 and is actively coordinating emergency response. Emergency management partners have been engaged to respond, where necessary. Updates on conditions, resources and assistance will be made available continuously throughout this evolving situation.For the most up to date information, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/alerts and follow the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Facebook and on X.The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires can be viewed online at the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard.Fire BanA fire ban is in effect across Newfoundland and Labrador.To report a wildfire, call: 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).Air QualityEnvironment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for St. John’s and portions of the northern Avalon Peninsula.The Air Quality Health Index for the region is forecasted as ‘low risk for Monday night and Tuesday (Newfoundland and Labrador – Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) – Environment Canada).Forest fires can increase air pollution levels. Forest fire smoke contains particles and pollutants that can harm your health. For air quality information, visit Air Quality Health Index and AQmap.Use of DronesThe operation of drones in the vicinity of forest fires creates unsafe conditions for water bombers to protect communities.All drone operators and the general public are asked to respect the dedicated efforts of our province’s firefighting personnel. Unauthorized drone use can result in fines and legal action.For information about flying your drone safely and legally please visit the Transport Canada website here.TransportationRoute 70, between Perry’s Cove and Ochre Pit Cove is currently closed. RCMP and Ground Search and Rescue are currently stationed at road blocks on Route 60 at Indian Pond Drive, Brophy’s Road and 92 Conception Bay HighwayNL511 provides up-to-date information on driving conditions, highway cameras, major incidents, current ferry status updates, and weather.