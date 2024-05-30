Province to Provide Update on Provincial Road Ambulance Service

As of this Saturday, the province will transition to a single ambulance service.

Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services and Cassie Chisholm, Vice President, of Transformation with NL Health Services will provide an update on the changes today.

The move will integrate nearly 500 private sector employees, including primary care paramedics, advanced care paramedics, and emergency medical responders to employees of NL Health Services. These employees will receive public sector salaries, benefits, and pensions.

Local phone numbers will no longer provide access to emergency ambulance services. During the transition, there will be no disruptions of service.